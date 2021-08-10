OH Lottery

dayton-daily-news logo
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $208 million

Pick 3 Midday

3-5-8

(three, five, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

2-5-3-5

(two, five, three, five)

Pick 5 Midday

6-9-2-6-2

(six, nine, two, six, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $241 million

