OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
4-2-2
(four, two, two)
9-9-6-0
(nine, nine, six, zero)
1-2-6-5-4
(one, two, six, five, four)
Estimated jackpot: $570 million
