2 new restaurants to open next month in Kettering
By The Associated Press
33 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 30,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

0-9-7

(zero, nine, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

9-3-4-2

(nine, three, four, two)

Pick 5 Midday

4-5-5-9-1

(four, five, five, nine, one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 508,000,000

