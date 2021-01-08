OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
03-06-16-18-58, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 2
(three, six, sixteen, eighteen, fifty-eight; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $520 million
0-3-2
(zero, three, two)
1-6-3
(one, six, three)
5-1-5-2
(five, one, five, two)
3-8-7-4
(three, eight, seven, four)
5-2-6-2-6
(five, two, six, two, six)
1-2-8-0-2
(one, two, eight, zero, two)
Estimated jackpot: $470 million
12-18-20-23-37
(twelve, eighteen, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000