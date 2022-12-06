BreakingNews
Dayton police, city facing lawsuit in deaths of mother, 6-year-old daughter
dayton-daily-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 40 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 354,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

1-6-8

(one, six, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

6-7-9-6

(six, seven, nine, six)

Pick 5 Midday

8-3-1-8-6

(eight, three, one, eight, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 100,000,000

In Other News
1
Middletown to vote on 29-acre development near I-75
2
Married for 79 years, Butler County couple dies 20 hours apart
3
Champion Mill Arcade at Spooky Nook expected to open in early 2023
4
A first: Cincinnati State classes to be offered on Miami University’s...
5
Juvenile in custody after Little Miami Middle School threat, district...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top