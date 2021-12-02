OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Estimated jackpot: $112 million
4-1-1
(four, one, one)
6-4-4-8
(six, four, four, eight)
0-0-8-6-7
(zero, zero, eight, six, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $278 million
