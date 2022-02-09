OH Lottery

Hamburger icon
news
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $42 million

Pick 3 Midday

7-7-0

(seven, seven, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

7-6-3-0

(seven, six, three, zero)

Pick 5 Midday

0-0-8-3-7

(zero, zero, eight, three, seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $158 million

