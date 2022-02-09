OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: $42 million
7-7-0
(seven, seven, zero)
7-6-3-0
(seven, six, three, zero)
0-0-8-3-7
(zero, zero, eight, three, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $158 million
