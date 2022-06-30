OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Estimated jackpot: 360,000,000
8-5-7
(eight, five, seven)
5-9-4-2
(five, nine, four, two)
7-6-1-7-3
(seven, six, one, seven, three)
Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000
