OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Estimated jackpot: 284,000,000
2-4-2
(two, four, two)
2-1-0-6
(two, one, zero, six)
6-8-0-9-6
(six, eight, zero, nine, six)
Estimated jackpot: 48,000,000
In Other News
1
Middletown man charged with vehicular manslaughter in fatal motorcycle...
2
Former student teacher indicted on sex charges involving Butler County...
3
Middletown’s Kayla Harrison one win from third $1 million payday
4
Court equips struggling Butler County veterans with tools for sobriety
5
Man who struck Clark County deputy with car before high-speed chase in...