OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000
7-5-8
(seven, five, eight)
1-6-8-9
(one, six, eight, nine)
4-4-9-6-9
(four, four, nine, six, nine)
Estimated jackpot: 653,000,000
In Other News
1
Beerhead Bar & Eatery opens in Mason, is fourth one in Ohio
2
150 custom LEGO models to be on display in Cincinnati Museum Center...
3
Clark County man killed in motorcycle accident identified
4
Local Cincinnati Bengals fans singing ‘On the Road Again’
5
Judge denies former Butler County auditor Roger Reynolds’ motion for...