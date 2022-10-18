OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000
7-7-2
(seven, seven, two)
8-6-3-7
(eight, six, three, seven)
2-1-3-8-8
(two, one, three, eight, eight)
Estimated jackpot: 508,000,000
In Other News
1
Pike County murder trial Week 6: Wiretaps played for jury
2
Shooters Sports Grill could open in Hamilton in a year, owner says
3
Cincinnati’s Duke Energy Convention Center renovation plan unveiled...
4
Madison Twp., Middletown residents vying for state representative of...
5
Springfield police: 3 infant deaths in a week investigated as...