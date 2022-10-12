OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: 494,000,000
7-6-5
(seven, six, five)
2-3-8-3
(two, three, eight, three)
1-4-5-9-7
(one, four, five, nine, seven)
Estimated jackpot: 421,000,000
In Other News
1
Pike County massacre trial: Evidence presented to jury includes text...
2
Miami University extends president’s contract, raises salaries
3
‘Blink’ event in Cincy will include parade, light installations
4
Man walking from Fairfield to Great American Ball Park did it in 7...
5
How haunted is your city? Southwest Ohio locations top list