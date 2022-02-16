OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: $64 million
1-9-0
(one, nine, zero)
5-3-6-3
(five, three, six, three)
0-5-2-3-0
(zero, five, two, three, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
In Other News
1
February fireworks? Springfield explains what residents heard last...
2
New Miami wins speed cameras case
3
Former Clark County Auditor’s Office employee indicted on theft in...
4
‘Zoom bombing’: Racist messages sabotage Mason black student club’s...
5
Puppy Bowl XVIII: Dog from Butler County is on Team Ruff