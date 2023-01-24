OH Lottery

BreakingNews
New trial date set for woman accused of killing 3 family members in I-75 wrong-way crash
By The Associated Press
Updated 38 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

0-1-5

(zero, one, five)

Pick 4 Midday

0-9-4-4

(zero, nine, four, four)

Pick 5 Midday

1-7-9-3-8

(one, seven, nine, three, eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 526,000,000

