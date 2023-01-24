OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000
0-1-5
(zero, one, five)
0-9-4-4
(zero, nine, four, four)
1-7-9-3-8
(one, seven, nine, three, eight)
Estimated jackpot: 526,000,000
In Other News
1
Bengals fans who are traveling for playoffs games: We want to talk to...
2
Here’s what it will cost to see the Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship...
3
Middletown leaders list many ways to spend nearly $19M in ARPA funds
4
Escaped inmates arrested in Butler County waive extradition to Missouri
5
West Chester Twp. commits entire $6.6M pandemic relief funds to...