OH Lottery

I-71 standoff: Gunman in body armor tries to breach FBI’s Cincinnati office
By The Associated Press
Updated 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 65,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

2-1-8

(two, one, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

5-4-2-0

(five, four, two, zero)

Pick 5 Midday

2-4-6-8-1

(two, four, six, eight, one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 48,000,000

