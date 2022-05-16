OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
Estimated jackpot: 112,000,000
8-9-4
(eight, nine, four)
8-3-6-2
(eight, three, six, two)
3-8-4-7-2
(three, eight, four, seven, two)
Estimated jackpot: 90,000,000
In Other News
1
Middletown hosting police K-9 regional competition
2
Local doctors see increase in stress fractures
3
New clinic offers mental health, addiction services near two hospitals
4
Local man, 90, wins Tennis Super Senior World Championships
5
Ohio EPA: Crews to determine if derailed train in Clark County released...