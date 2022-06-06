BreakingNews
Severe T-storm Warning for Greene County; Storms, some strong, possible today
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 207,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

6-4-7

(six, four, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

6-0-5-6

(six, zero, five, six)

Pick 5 Midday

0-8-3-5-8

(zero, eight, three, five, eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 198,000,000

