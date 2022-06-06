OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
Estimated jackpot: 207,000,000
6-4-7
(six, four, seven)
6-0-5-6
(six, zero, five, six)
0-8-3-5-8
(zero, eight, three, five, eight)
Estimated jackpot: 198,000,000
