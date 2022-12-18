BreakingNews
Pedestrian struck, killed on Route 4 in Huber Heights
dayton-daily-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 21 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

0-1-8

(zero, one, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

7-3-8-8

(seven, three, eight, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

9-2-7-2-4

(nine, two, seven, two, four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 158,000,000

In Other News
1
Driver dies, passenger survives after crash on I-70 near Springfield
2
Cedarville sophomore publishes third murder mystery book
3
National show filmed in Springfield ‘a wonderful opportunity’ for...
4
Springfield police captain appointed city’s first woman chief
5
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds trial, Day 5: Former Lakota...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top