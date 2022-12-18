OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000
0-1-8
(zero, one, eight)
7-3-8-8
(seven, three, eight, eight)
9-2-7-2-4
(nine, two, seven, two, four)
Estimated jackpot: 158,000,000
