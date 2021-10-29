OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
9-7-3
(nine, seven, three)
9-2-8-1
(nine, two, eight, one)
6-1-8-2-5
(six, one, eight, two, five)
Estimated jackpot: $116 million
In Other News
1
Missing Springfield woman’s body removed from home where police served...
2
Lakota parent, sheriff’s deputy sues school board for freedom of speech
3
Body found in Springfield home identified as missing woman
4
Man taken into custody after reportedly shooting from building in...
5
Kayla Harrison huge favorite for another $1 million payday tonight in...