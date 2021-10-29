dayton-daily-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 31 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

Pick 3 Midday

9-7-3

(nine, seven, three)

Pick 4 Midday

9-2-8-1

(nine, two, eight, one)

Pick 5 Midday

6-1-8-2-5

(six, one, eight, two, five)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $116 million

In Other News
1
Missing Springfield woman’s body removed from home where police served...
2
Lakota parent, sheriff’s deputy sues school board for freedom of speech
3
Body found in Springfield home identified as missing woman
4
Man taken into custody after reportedly shooting from building in...
5
Kayla Harrison huge favorite for another $1 million payday tonight in...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top