OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: 1,350,000,000
2-2-3
(two, two, three)
1-4-3-4
(one, four, three, four)
2-4-1-1-1
(two, four, one, one, one)
Estimated jackpot: 360,000,000
