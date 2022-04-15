OH Lottery

dayton-daily-news logo
news
By The Associated Press
Updated 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Pick 3 Midday

6-7-5

(six, seven, five)

Pick 4 Midday

7-5-0-5

(seven, five, zero, five)

Pick 5 Midday

8-5-9-6-2

(eight, five, nine, six, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $325 million

