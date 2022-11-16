BreakingNews
2,900 AES Ohio customers without power in Greene County
dayton-daily-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 238,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

5-6-4

(five, six, four)

Pick 4 Midday

8-0-8-7

(eight, zero, eight, seven)

Pick 5 Midday

7-1-8-0-8

(seven, one, eight, zero, eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 76,000,000

In Other News
1
Extensive investigation results in arrest, seizure of drugs, cash and...
2
New Springfield candy shop Grandpa Joe’s opens Thursday
3
Butler County’s first Costco opens to eager shoppers in line early
4
Pike County murder trial: Defendant George Wagner IV takes the stand
5
Edgewood school district names interim superintendent
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top