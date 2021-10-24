OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
3-7-6
(three, seven, six)
7-0-5-4
(seven, zero, five, four)
0-4-0-5-5
(zero, four, zero, five, five)
Estimated jackpot: $93 million
In Other News
1
Longtime Warren County high school Spanish teacher dies of COVID-19
2
Springboro police: Group stealing vehicles, items inside across...
3
Middletown Council doesn’t have votes to decide future of $1.3B...
4
4 charged with money laundering for illegal video gaming in Springfield
5
More than 100 slot, gaming machines seized in Clark County illegal...