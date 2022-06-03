dayton-daily-news logo
OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 189,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

1-1-5

(one, one, five)

Pick 4 Midday

5-5-5-1

(five, five, five, one)

Pick 5 Midday

1-6-1-8-5

(one, six, one, eight, five)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 184,000,000

