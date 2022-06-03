OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
Estimated jackpot: 189,000,000
1-1-5
(one, one, five)
5-5-5-1
(five, five, five, one)
1-6-1-8-5
(one, six, one, eight, five)
Estimated jackpot: 184,000,000
