OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 157,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

1-1-9

(one, one, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

6-1-8-5

(six, one, eight, five)

Pick 5 Midday

4-8-3-1-9

(four, eight, three, one, nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 150,000,000

