OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
19-30-31-34-35-39, Kicker: 5-4-7-5-6-0
(nineteen, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-nine; Kicker: five, four, seven, five, six, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $3.4 million
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
7-9-5
(seven, nine, five)
8-9-4
(eight, nine, four)
8-0-6-8
(eight, zero, six, eight)
9-2-4-8
(nine, two, four, eight)
9-8-6-0-0
(nine, eight, six, zero, zero)
3-5-3-7-2
(three, five, three, seven, two)
Estimated jackpot: $126 million
01-08-23-30-36
(one, eight, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000