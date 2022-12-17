OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000
1-6-7
(one, six, seven)
5-1-1-3
(five, one, one, three)
4-2-7-5-3
(four, two, seven, five, three)
Estimated jackpot: 149,000,000
In Other News
1
National show filmed in Springfield ‘a wonderful opportunity’ for...
2
Springfield police captain appointed city’s first woman chief
3
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds trial, Day 5: Former Lakota...
4
Infant with measles confirmed as first case in Clark County in 20 years
5
Snow on roads may not get cleared quickly due to staffing shortages...