OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: $171 million
1-6-9
(one, six, nine)
4-4-9-5
(four, four, nine, five)
2-6-3-5-1
(two, six, three, five, one)
Estimated jackpot: $363 million
In Other News
1
American Red Cross: Blood supply is ‘historically low’
2
Cincinnati Children’s: ‘Our system is under stress’ due to COVID-19 and
3
Services set for Lewis, co-founder of Broad Street Bash in Middletown
4
Police: TikTok challenge threat toward ‘MHS’ is not Monroe High School...
5
Virtual learning to continue at 2 Tecumseh schools after water main...