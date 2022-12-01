OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Estimated jackpot: 333,000,000
3-1-7
(three, one, seven)
0-9-9-6
(zero, nine, nine, six)
2-7-0-3-3
(two, seven, zero, three, three)
Estimated jackpot: 81,000,000
In Other News
1
After one week, Middletown warming center closes due to ‘unforeseen...
2
Rhoden family speaks after guilty verdict in Pike County murder trial
3
Champaign County woman who testified in Jan. 6 trial gets split...
4
George Wagner IV found guilty of all 22 charges in Pike County murders
5
Girl injured when storage unit fell off truck on Ohio 4 was ‘scalped,’...