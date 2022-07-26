OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Estimated jackpot: 790,000,000
2-7-4
(two, seven, four)
9-7-4-7
(nine, seven, four, seven)
8-4-7-9-2
(eight, four, seven, nine, two)
Estimated jackpot: 145,000,000
