OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
Updated 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $39 million

Pick 3 Midday

9-0-1

(nine, zero, one)

Pick 4 Midday

1-0-6-8

(one, zero, six, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

8-1-4-7-1

(eight, one, four, seven, one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $167 million

