DAY 2: BOLO issued for surrounding states as search continues for Columbus AMBER Alert infant, suspect
By The Associated Press
15 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 510,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

1-0-8

(one, zero, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

2-7-7-1

(two, seven, seven, one)

Pick 5 Midday

3-0-1-0-3

(three, zero, one, zero, three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000

