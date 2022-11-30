OH Lottery

BreakingNews
By The Associated Press
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 333,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

2-5-7

(two, five, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

2-7-8-2

(two, seven, eight, two)

Pick 5 Midday

8-8-3-1-5

(eight, eight, three, one, five)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 65,000,000

