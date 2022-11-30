OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: 333,000,000
2-5-7
(two, five, seven)
2-7-8-2
(two, seven, eight, two)
8-8-3-1-5
(eight, eight, three, one, five)
Estimated jackpot: 65,000,000
