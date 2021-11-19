dayton-daily-news logo
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $74 million

Pick 3 Midday

6-6-6

(six, six, six)

Pick 4 Midday

5-9-8-8

(five, nine, eight, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

3-9-7-2-1

(three, nine, seven, two, one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $205 million

