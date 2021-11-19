OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
Estimated jackpot: $74 million
6-6-6
(six, six, six)
5-9-8-8
(five, nine, eight, eight)
3-9-7-2-1
(three, nine, seven, two, one)
Estimated jackpot: $205 million
In Other News
1
4 area teachers dying days apart have schools focused on grieving...
2
Air Force report: More than half in survey experienced abuse or...
3
Ohio Christmas trees sent to troops overseas
4
Future of $1.3B Hollywoodland appears dim as some against project
5
Wildlife officials look into possible bear sighting in Warren County