dayton-daily-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 247,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

0-3-0

(zero, three, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

5-4-4-9

(five, four, four, nine)

Pick 5 Midday

8-0-2-7-0

(eight, zero, two, seven, zero)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 229,000,000

In Other News
1
Preble County Pork Festival back on, organizers say
2
Cincinnati Bengals player donates clothes to help women being examined...
3
Local woman crowned Miss Heart of Ohio now competing for Miss Ohio
4
Springfield Summer Arts Festival still on despite tornado damage
5
Target slashing prices on these items to clear out unsold inventory
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top