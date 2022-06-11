OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: 247,000,000
0-3-0
(zero, three, zero)
5-4-4-9
(five, four, four, nine)
8-0-2-7-0
(eight, zero, two, seven, zero)
Estimated jackpot: 229,000,000
