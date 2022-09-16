OH Lottery

BreakingNews
By The Associated Press
20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 256,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

6-4-6

(six, four, six)

Pick 4 Midday

9-2-5-0

(nine, two, five, zero)

Pick 5 Midday

6-8-8-2-8

(six, eight, eight, two, eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 225,000,000

