OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 52,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

0-1-7

(zero, one, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

4-3-8-1

(four, three, eight, one)

Pick 5 Midday

5-7-3-8-2

(five, seven, three, eight, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000

