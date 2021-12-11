OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: $148 million
6-8-7
(six, eight, seven)
3-9-5-2
(three, nine, five, two)
5-0-1-3-3
(five, zero, one, three, three)
Estimated jackpot: $307 million
In Other News
1
Springfield native to compete in Miss Universe pageant
2
U.S. agriculture secretary in area to speak about Biden’s plans for...
3
Grand jury gets case of woman charged with shooting husband in Monroe
4
Monroe hotel rebranded to Holiday Inn Express after $2 million in...
5
Coroner working to identify driver who died after car crashed into...