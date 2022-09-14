OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: 256,000,000
1-1-2
(one, one, two)
8-0-2-6
(eight, zero, two, six)
5-3-7-8-8
(five, three, seven, eight, eight)
Estimated jackpot: 206,000,000
