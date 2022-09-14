OH Lottery

BreakingNews
Casey's General Store plans to break ground on Beavercreek location in 2023
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 256,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

1-1-2

(one, one, two)

Pick 4 Midday

8-0-2-6

(eight, zero, two, six)

Pick 5 Midday

5-3-7-8-8

(five, three, seven, eight, eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 206,000,000

