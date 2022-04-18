OH Lottery

dayton-daily-news logo
news
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Pick 3 Midday

7-6-9

(seven, six, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

1-7-1-1

(one, seven, one, one)

Pick 5 Midday

6-5-4-5-9

(six, five, four, five, nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $348 million

