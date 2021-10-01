OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
Estimated jackpot: $34 million
6-8-6
(six, eight, six)
3-7-6-2
(three, seven, six, two)
6-5-5-7-5
(six, five, five, seven, five)
Estimated jackpot: $620 million
In Other News
1
3 arrested in connection to Springfield murder of 15-year-old
2
15-year-old shot, killed in suspected robbery in Springfield; Multiple...
3
Area law enforcement send condolences after Springfield patrol post...
4
Proposed Springfield distribution facility could bring 1,000 jobs
5
Springfield highway patrol post commander dies