OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $34 million

Pick 3 Midday

6-8-6

(six, eight, six)

Pick 4 Midday

3-7-6-2

(three, seven, six, two)

Pick 5 Midday

6-5-5-7-5

(six, five, five, seven, five)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $620 million

