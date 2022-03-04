OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
Estimated jackpot: $113 million
6-5-0
(six, five, zero)
1-9-5-4
(one, nine, five, four)
3-4-5-0-2
(three, four, five, zero, two)
Estimated jackpot: $85 million
