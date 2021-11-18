OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Estimated jackpot: $74 million
4-2-8
(four, two, eight)
9-8-3-6
(nine, eight, three, six)
2-1-5-1-4
(two, one, five, one, four)
Estimated jackpot: $205 million
