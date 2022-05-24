OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Estimated jackpot: 143,000,000
1-7-3
(one, seven, three)
5-9-5-3
(five, nine, five, three)
7-8-2-0-6
(seven, eight, two, zero, six)
Estimated jackpot: 135,000,000
