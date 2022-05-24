BreakingNews
Sinclair schedules in-person graduation for class of 2020
By The Associated Press
Updated 36 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 143,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

1-7-3

(one, seven, three)

Pick 4 Midday

5-9-5-3

(five, nine, five, three)

Pick 5 Midday

7-8-2-0-6

(seven, eight, two, zero, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 135,000,000

