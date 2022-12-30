OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
Estimated jackpot: 640,000,000
5-3-0
(five, three, zero)
6-9-0-1
(six, nine, zero, one)
9-7-6-7-5
(nine, seven, six, seven, five)
Estimated jackpot: 246,000,000
