OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: $306 million
3-0-8
(three, zero, eight)
9-2-2-0
(nine, two, two, zero)
1-2-7-0-6
(one, two, seven, zero, six)
Estimated jackpot: $322 million
