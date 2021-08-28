dayton-daily-news logo
OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $306 million

Pick 3 Midday

3-0-8

(three, zero, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

9-2-2-0

(nine, two, two, zero)

Pick 5 Midday

1-2-7-0-6

(one, two, seven, zero, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $322 million

