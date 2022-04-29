OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
Estimated jackpot: $43 million
6-9-2
(six, nine, two)
8-0-3-6
(eight, zero, three, six)
5-4-2-1-7
(five, four, two, one, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
In Other News
1
Tickets for Garth Brooks’ second-announced show in Cincinnati on sale...
2
How to watch the 2022 NFL Draft
3
New Cincinnati Zoo habitats will house black bears and sea otters next...
4
Middletown may join other cities in getting license plate reading...
5
Kings Island to host 50th anniversary celebration ceremony on Friday