OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $43 million

Pick 3 Midday

6-9-2

(six, nine, two)

Pick 4 Midday

8-0-3-6

(eight, zero, three, six)

Pick 5 Midday

5-4-2-1-7

(five, four, two, one, seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

