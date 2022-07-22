OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
Estimated jackpot: 630,000,000
9-0-9
(nine, zero, nine)
8-4-3-3
(eight, four, three, three)
0-3-3-4-2
(zero, three, three, four, two)
Estimated jackpot: 119,000,000
