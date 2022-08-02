OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Estimated jackpot: 1,280,000,000
0-8-7
(zero, eight, seven)
9-5-8-8
(nine, five, eight, eight)
6-1-9-3-3
(six, one, nine, three, three)
Estimated jackpot: 202,000,000
In Other News
1
Shooting death in Middletown is first of year for city
2
Why Cincinnati Premium Outlets is adding stores, as other malls shrink
3
Wittenberg hits highest fundraising total in recent history
4
Renderings of Bengals stadium renovations show nightclub, new...
5
Wittenberg, Clark State continue to support students with mental health...