BreakingNews
Trump returning to Ohio for GOP rally ahead of May 3 primary
dayton-daily-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Pick 3 Midday

7-7-7

(seven, seven, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

9-2-2-0

(nine, two, two, zero)

Pick 5 Midday

2-3-2-0-9

(two, three, two, zero, nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $302 million

In Other News
1
Liberty Twp. woman killed in West Chester crash
2
At least 1 person killed in 2-vehicle crash in West Chester Twp.
3
Springboro woman faces felony charges for alleged assaults on school...
4
Man indicted in connection to deadly Springfield shooting
5
New Carlisle blaze injures firefighter, causes ‘significant damage’ to...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top